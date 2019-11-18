Dream11 Team Prediction

DEB vs BAT Team Dream11 Team Prediction T10 League 2019: Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers Match 12, Group A Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 9:30 PM IST:

In what will be the last group game in this edition of the T10 League 2019, the Bangla Tigers will square off against Karnataka Tuskers. This will be the third consecutive day on which the Tigers will come onto the field to play a game. The side did not have the best of starts to the tournament. But they managed to register an emphatic victory in the match against the Karnataka Tuskers which should bolster their confidence.

TOSS – The toss between Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers will take place at 9:00 PM IST on November 18.

Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

DEB vs BAT My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper– Kusal Perera

Batsmen – Eoin Morgan, Angelo Mathews (vice-captain), Colin Ingram, Rilee Rossouw

All-Rounders – David Willey, Rob Frylinck, David Wiese (captain)

Bowlers – Ravi Rampaul, Qais Ahmad, Liam Plunkett

DEB vs BAT Predicted XIs

Delhi Bulls: Paul Stirling, Kusal Perera (wicketkeeper), Eoin Morgan (captain), Angelo Mathews, David Willey, Muhammad Usman, Adil Rashid, Zaheer Khan, Ali Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Rampaul

Bangla Tigers: Andre Fletcher, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Thisara Perera (captain), Tom Moores (wicketkeeper), Kevin Koththigoda, Robbie Frylinck, Chirag Suri, David Wiese, Qais Ahmed, Liam Plunkett.

SQUADS:

Delhi Bulls (From): Kusal Perera(w), Paul Stirling, Muhammad Usman, Eoin Morgan(c), Angelo Mathews, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Ravi Rampaul, Ali Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Zaheer Khan, Will Jacks, Aamer Yamin, Tobias Visee, Waheed Ahmed

Bangla Tigers (From): Andre Fletcher, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Thisara Perera(c), Tom Moores(w), Robbie Frylinck, David Wiese, Chirag Suri, Qais Ahmad, Liam Plunkett, Kevin Koththigoda, Anamul Haque, Hassan Khan, Farhad Reza

