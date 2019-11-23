Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Deccan Gladiators vs Bangla Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 League 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips DEG vs BAT Eliminator at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7:15 PM IST:

The Deccan Gladiators will lock horns with Bangla Tigers in the Eliminator game on Saturday soon after the Maratha Arabians take on the Qalandars in the Qualifier 1. Both Gladiators and Tigers could have been the opponents in the 1st Qualifier had a put on little more effort on the final day of the Super League.

TOSS – The toss between Deccan Gladiators and Bangla Tigers will take place at 6.45 PM (IST) on November 23.

Time: 7:15 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

DEG vs BAT My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Shahzad (vice-captain), Andre Fletcher

Batsmen – Daniel Lawrence, Shane Watson, Rilee Rossouw

All-Rounders – Thisara Perera, David Wiese (captain), Kieron Pollard

Bowlers – Fawad Ahmed, Sheldon Cottrell, Qais Ahmad

DEG vs BAT Predicted XI:

Deccan Gladiators: Shane Watson (captain), Mohammad Shahzad (wicketkeeper), Anton Devcich, Kieron Pollard, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ben Cutting, Fawad Ahmed, Daniel Lawrence, Sheldon Cottrell, Zahir Khan, Zahoor Khan

Bangla Tigers: Andre Fletcher, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Tom Moores (wicketkeeper), Thisara Perera (captain), Robbie Frylinck, David Wiese, Chirag Suri, Qais Ahmad, Liam Plunkett, Kevin Koththigoda/Prabath Jayasuriya

DEG vs BAT SQUADS:

Deccan Gladiators (From): Mohammad Shahzad(w), Shane Watson(c), Anton Devcich, Kieron Pollard, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Daniel Lawrence, Ben Cutting, Fawad Ahmed, Mason Crane, Zahir Khan, Zahoor Khan, Imtiaz Ahmed, Sharif Asadullah, Asif Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Migael Pretorius, Tymal Mills, Prashant Gupta

Bangla Tigers (From): Andre Fletcher, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Tom Moores(w), Thisara Perera(c), Chirag Suri, Robbie Frylinck, David Wiese, Liam Plunkett, Qais Ahmad, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kevin Koththigoda, Mahedi Hasan, Arafat Sunny, Yasir Ali, James Faulkner, Shehan Jayasuriya, Farhad Reza, Hassan Khan, Anamul Haque

Check Dream11 Prediction/ DEG Dream11 Team/ BAT Dream11 Team/ Deccan Gladiators Dream11 Team/ Bangla Tigers Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.