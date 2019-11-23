Dream11 Tips And Predictions
Deccan Gladiators vs Bangla Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 League 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips DEG vs BAT Eliminator at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7:15 PM IST:
The Deccan Gladiators will lock horns with Bangla Tigers in the Eliminator game on Saturday soon after the Maratha Arabians take on the Qalandars in the Qualifier 1. Both Gladiators and Tigers could have been the opponents in the 1st Qualifier had a put on little more effort on the final day of the Super League.
TOSS – The toss between Deccan Gladiators and Bangla Tigers will take place at 6.45 PM (IST) on November 23.
Time: 7:15 PM IST
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
DEG vs BAT My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Shahzad (vice-captain), Andre Fletcher
Batsmen – Daniel Lawrence, Shane Watson, Rilee Rossouw
All-Rounders – Thisara Perera, David Wiese (captain), Kieron Pollard
Bowlers – Fawad Ahmed, Sheldon Cottrell, Qais Ahmad
DEG vs BAT Predicted XI:
Deccan Gladiators: Shane Watson (captain), Mohammad Shahzad (wicketkeeper), Anton Devcich, Kieron Pollard, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ben Cutting, Fawad Ahmed, Daniel Lawrence, Sheldon Cottrell, Zahir Khan, Zahoor Khan
Bangla Tigers: Andre Fletcher, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Tom Moores (wicketkeeper), Thisara Perera (captain), Robbie Frylinck, David Wiese, Chirag Suri, Qais Ahmad, Liam Plunkett, Kevin Koththigoda/Prabath Jayasuriya
DEG vs BAT SQUADS:
Deccan Gladiators (From): Mohammad Shahzad(w), Shane Watson(c), Anton Devcich, Kieron Pollard, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Daniel Lawrence, Ben Cutting, Fawad Ahmed, Mason Crane, Zahir Khan, Zahoor Khan, Imtiaz Ahmed, Sharif Asadullah, Asif Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Migael Pretorius, Tymal Mills, Prashant Gupta
Bangla Tigers (From): Andre Fletcher, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Tom Moores(w), Thisara Perera(c), Chirag Suri, Robbie Frylinck, David Wiese, Liam Plunkett, Qais Ahmad, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kevin Koththigoda, Mahedi Hasan, Arafat Sunny, Yasir Ali, James Faulkner, Shehan Jayasuriya, Farhad Reza, Hassan Khan, Anamul Haque
Check Dream11 Prediction/ DEG Dream11 Team/ BAT Dream11 Team/ Deccan Gladiators Dream11 Team/ Bangla Tigers Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.