PV Sindhu dedicated her maiden BWF World Championship to her mother, who celebrates her birthday today. Sindhu won her first gold medal of the World Championships after she defeated Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the final at Basel, Switzerland.

After her thumping victory, she said, “I am really happy to win the medal. I had been waiting for this for long. It was a much-needed victory. I dedicate this win to my mother, was waiting for it for long.” Speaking exclusively to WION, she further added that she had tears in her eyes when the National Anthem was being played at the podiums.

After losing the finals of BWF World Championship in 2017 and 2018, Sindhu was determined to make her third final count. She showed the positive right from the word go and had Okuahar trailing throughout the match. It was one of the most performance from Sindhu in her career so far in which her Japanese opponent never really stood any chance.

She cruised her way into the first game and won it 21-7 in just 16 minutes. The break of the first game had seen Sindhu leading 11-2. Meanwhile, after the interval Okuhara tried to raise her intensity as tried to attack. But it only gave her five more points in the game which were not enough to stop her Indian counterpart.

In the second game, the first five points witnessed Sindhu taking three and Okuhara bagging two. Just when everyone thought the second game would be played on equal footing, the Hyderabad-born shuttler started replaying the first game for her opponent. She won it on the same margin to take home her fifth medal at the World Championships and become the joint-most successful women’s singles player in the history of the tournament with China’s Xhang Ning.