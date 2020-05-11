Hailing India football captain Sunil Chhetri’s dedication, former footballer IM Vijayan on Monday urged youngsters to take inspiration from him. Making the most of their time by staying indoors, Vijayan and Chhetri caught up with each other over an Instagram Live session. Also Read - Would Like to Come Back And Celebrate Title Win With Players: MB Coach Kibu Vicuna

During the freewheeling chat, they discussed football among other things.

"It is a simple thing. Life is short and your football-playing time is short. You play football with your feet but you should not let it go to your head — otherwise, it can be a dangerous fall," said Vijayan.

The 51-year-old Vijayan also lavished praise for Chhetri for his longevity and his dedication towards the game and called upon youngsters to look up to the 35-year-old marksman as a proper role model.

Addressing Chhetri, Vijayan said: “I follow your matches and the dedication and resolve with which you play for your club and country is brilliant. The number of matches you have played for India and the number of goals you have scored — it”s a huge achievement.”

“I have spoken to many youngsters and upcoming players including Sahal (Abdul Samad) and Ashique (Kuruniyan), and I tell them to look at you. The way you play and the things you do — I ask them to take you as an example,” he continued.

Chhetri, like most athletes and cricketers, is spreading awareness among the citizens about the coronavirus pandemic by asking them to not meet in gatherings and stay indoors.