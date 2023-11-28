Home

Deepak Chahar Added to India’s T20I Squad For Australia Series in Place of Mukesh Kumar – BCCI

Ind vs Aus: Chahar will be part of the squad for the remainder of the series. Pacer Avesh Khan has replaced Mukesh for the ongoing third T20I in Guwahati today.

Guwahati: India pacer Deepak Chahar has been added to the T20I squad which is currently hosting Australia in a five-match T20I series. Chahar has been added to the side after pacer Mukesh Kumar made a request to the BCCI to go on a leave due to personal reasons. BCCI has revealed that Mukesh wanted the leave as he is getting married. Chahar will be part of the squad for the remainder of the series. Pacer Avesh Khan has replaced Mukesh for the ongoing third T20I in Guwahati today.

Update: Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar made a request to BCCI to be released from India’s squad ahead of the third T20I against Australia in Guwahati. Mukesh is getting married and has been granted leave for the duration of his wedding festivities. He will join the squad ahead of the… — BCCI (@BCCI) November 28, 2023

Meanwhile, Australia have won the toss and have opted to field first keeping the dew factor in mind.

“We will bowl. I don’t think it matters a lot, dew should settle in early. We are not a 100% sure, but it’s quite wet already and could only become a bigger factor. We were short in a couple of phases, but the boys are in good shape. We have a few going out after this game – Travis Head, Kane Richardson and Jason Behrendorff,” Said Australian skipper Matthew Wade after winning the toss.

“Happy to bat first, not surprised with the dew coming along early. We just want to do the same thing, have the game plans and express ourselves. One change for us – Avesh replaces Mukesh, who is playing his biggest game, he’s getting married and we wish him all the best,” Suryakumar Yadav at the toss.

