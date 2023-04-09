Home

Deepak Chahar Could Miss 4-5 Games IPL 2023 Due to Injury – Ex-CSK Star Suresh Raina’s HUGE Prediction

IPL 2023: Former CSK star Suresh Raina, who was on-air on Jio Cinemas, reckoned the pacer could miss 4-5 games.

Deepak Chahar injured his hamstring against Mumbai Indians (Image: IPL Twitter)

Mumbai: In what came as a big setback for Chennai Super Kings during their match against Mumbai Indians on Saturday, pacer Deepak Chahar picked up a hamstring injury and could not bowl more than one over. The incident took place after the fifth ball of the match after Chahar called for the physio calling for a nearly five-minute delay. Chahar, however, managed to finish the over with a short run-up before leaving the field. Former CSK star Suresh Raina, who was on-air on Jio Cinemas, reckoned the pacer could miss 4-5 games.

“It seems Deepak will be out for 4-5 games. It looks he has again sustained hamstring injury and looked in discomfort. All the other IPL venues are far off from Chennai and there will be lot of travelling involved.”

Despite Chahar’s injury, Chennai won the match comfortably by seven wickets to register consecutive wins and move up the leader board.

Not just Raina, captain MS Dhoni also spoke of the pacer’s status at the post-match presentation. “Feels good. Not to forget we lost Deepak in the first over. He’s our new ball bowler and Magala playing his first match. The good thing is spinners bowled well. It was a bit two-paced and after seven overs, it started turning.”

“The spinners and the fast bowlers came back well. Magala was good and so was Pretorius.” Dhoni was all praise for young Tushar Deshpande.

“We believe in him, and when you’re new you are under pressure but playing in the IPL for a few years brings different pressure. He had a great domestic season, he is improving. He has a lot of potential but he can improve by not bowling those no-balls, and by being more consistent.”

