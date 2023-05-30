Home

Sports

Deepak Chahar FORCES MS Dhoni For Autograph Hilariously After CSK Win IPL 2023 | VIDEO

Deepak Chahar FORCES MS Dhoni For Autograph Hilariously After CSK Win IPL 2023 | VIDEO

CSK vs GT: Dhoni was asked for an autograph by Deepak Chahar on his jersey. After pulling Chahar's leg for a bit, Dhoni eventually gave him an autograph.

Dhoni signs Chahar's Jersey (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Ahmedabad: It was a night to remember at the Narendra Modi stadium on Monday night during the IPL 2023 final. The game went right down to the wire before Chennai found that extra bit to eventually hold onto their nerves and win a record fifth IPL crown. Chennai won the game by five wickets (DLS Method). Following the win, MS Dhoni was in high spirits. After lifting Ravindra Jadeja with a lot of passion, Dhoni was asked for an autograph by Deepak Chahar on his jersey. After pulling Chahar’s leg for a bit, Dhoni eventually gave him an autograph.

Here is the video of that moment that is now going viral:

You may like to read

Trending Now

“The easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be working hard for nine months and try to play another IPL. It would be a gift from me, won’t be easy on the body,” Dhoni said during the post-match presentation after the memorable win in Ahmedabad.

Asked to bat first, Gujarat Titans posted 214/4, thanks to B Sai Sudharsan, who slammed 96 in 47 balls. In reply, CSK had their chase interupted in the first over when rain gods opened up once again.

Set a revised target of 171 in 15 overs after rain interruption, CSK completed the task in the last ball at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium with Ravindra Jadeja hitting a six and a four off Mohit Sharma in the final two balls to win it for the Yellow Army.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES