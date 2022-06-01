Deepak Chahar-Jaya Bhardwaj Wedding LIVE Updates

It is expected to be a grand affair as Deepak Chahar ties the knot with his longtime girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj today in Agra. The wedding is set to take place in the luxurious Jaypee Palace hotel. While it would be interesting to see CSK captain MS Dhoni arrives for the wedding or not, Rohit Sharma is likely to miss it as he is in Maldives with his family on a vacation.Also Read - Deepak Chahar Wedding: Reports Suggest Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Will Attend Reception in Delhi

The couple were seen practicing dance for the last few days for the Sangeet program- which took place on Tuesday evening. Also Read - Sunil Gavaskar Suggests Ideal Batting Spot For Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant For India's T20 World Cup Squad

