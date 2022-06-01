Deepak Chahar-Jaya Bhardwaj Wedding LIVE Updates

It is expected to be a grand affair as Deepak Chahar ties the knot with his longtime girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj today in Agra. The wedding is set to take place in the luxurious Jaypee Palace hotel. While it would be interesting to see CSK captain MS Dhoni arrives for the wedding or not, Rohit Sharma is likely to miss it as he is in Maldives with his family on a vacation.Also Read - Deepak Chahar Wedding: Reports Suggest Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Will Attend Reception in Delhi

The couple were seen practicing dance for the last few days for the Sangeet program- which took place on Tuesday evening. Also Read - Sunil Gavaskar Suggests Ideal Batting Spot For Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant For India's T20 World Cup Squad

Live Updates

  • 4:15 PM IST

    LIVE | Deepak Chahar Wedding Updates: JP Palace Hotel in Agra is the wedding destination and is already lighted up for the ceremony. The wedding ceremony will be attended by close friends and family members, as per reports.
  • 3:25 PM IST

  • 3:25 PM IST

    LIVE | Deepak Chahar Wedding Updates: Have you checked out the haldi ceremony photos? Well here are the pics.

  • 3:24 PM IST

  • 3:22 PM IST

    LIVE | Deepak Chahar Wedding Updates: Photos of couple are getting viral on social media and fans have posted some sangeet and other functions photo.

  • 3:20 PM IST

    LIVE | Deepak Chahar Wedding Updates: Wedding to take place on Wednesday evening at 9:00 PM. Entire Hotel Jaypee Palace in Agra has been booked for the Wedding.

  • 3:17 PM IST

    LIVE | Deepak Chahar Wedding Updates: Deepak Chahar proposed his longtime girlfriend in a field after IPL match.

  • 3:03 PM IST

    LIVE | Deepak Chahar Wedding Updates: It would be interesting to see if CSK captain MS Dhoni attends the wedding along with his family. All eyes would be on that.

  • 3:01 PM IST

    LIVE | Deepak Chahar Wedding Updates: The CSK pacer is ready to start a new chapter in his life. In a glitzy affair in Agra, Chahar will be tying the knot with his long time girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj. Follow all the LIVE updates here.