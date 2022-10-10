Bangalore: ICC’s deadline to announce replacements for injured players ended yesterday and it was surprising that Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement is yet to be named. With the announcement likely to happen today, Deepak Chahar is at the NCA in Bangalore for the fitness test. As per reports, the fitness test for Chahar and Mohammad Shami was scheduled to happen yesterday. While there is no update on what transpired, a picture of Chahar meeting his CSK captain MS Dhoni has surfaced on social space and has since received unadulterated love from fans.Also Read - AS IT HAPPENED | India vs Western Australia XI: SKY, Pacers Power IND to 13-Run Win

Here is the picture where Dhoni meets Chahar and they are all smiles: Also Read - MS Dhoni CONFIRMS 'We'll be Back at Chepauk' For IPL 2023; CSK Captain's Speech Goes VIRAL | WATCH VIDEO

MS Dhoni and Deepak Chahar in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/qbDHfCi3e6 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 10, 2022

Also Read - Jasprit Bumrah Replacement Announcement: Shami, Chahar, Siraj - Who Will Make India's T20 WC Squad?

Meanwhile, during an event in Chennai, Dhoni said ‘We’ll be Back at Chepauk’ and that got a rousing ovation from the audience present. That is exactly what they wanted to hear. There were rumours that the 41-year-old may not stretch any further, but he will it seems like.

Time and again, Dhoni has said that he wants to play his last match in front o the Chennai crowd. Looks like that may happen in 2023 itself. Surely, the grand old man of Indian cricket will not stretch it beyond the next season.

After winning the title under the leadership of Dhoni in 2020, CSK had to make an early exit in the following season. In 2021, CSK had Ravindra Jadeja as the captain for half the season. But following poor performances, Dhoni replaced him mid-season.