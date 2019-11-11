After a record six for seven against Bangladesh on Sunday, India pacer Deepak Chahar has moved 88 slots to bag the 42nd position in the latest ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings. His career-best show also ensured India win the match and the series 2-1. After the game, an elated Chahar admitted that he had not thought of this even in his dreams and felt his hard work finally paid off.

Explaining the strategy, he said, “The plan was that I would get the responsibility of bowling the main overs. Usually, I bowl with the new ball, but Rohit bhai said I’ll bowl the crucial overs today, whenever the team needed me to bowl. I’m happy that the management gave me this responsibility on this stage.”

The top five and eight of the top nine are spinners, with Mitchell Santner reaching second place – his best position since he topped the table in January 2018.

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan with 816 points held the No 1 spot. At number three was Imad Wasim, who slipped a spot. Adam Zampa, Shadab Khan, Andile Phelukwayo, Adil Rashid, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Ashton Agar and Chris Jordan make up for the remaining slots in the top ten.

England’s Dawid Malan has made a grand re-entry to the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings, grabbing the third position in the batsmen’s list led by Pakistan’s Babar Azam, while Aaron Finch of Australia has taken the second spot after gaining two positions.

In the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings, Pakistan continues at the top with 270 points but Australia is only one point behind them after winning their three-match series 2-0. England, South Africa and India occupy the next three positions and are within five points of each other as teams gear up for next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.