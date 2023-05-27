Home

Sports

Deepak Chahar, Wife Jaya Chahar Record MS Dhoni on Air Ahead of IPL Final | Watch Viral Video

Deepak Chahar, Wife Jaya Chahar Record MS Dhoni on Air Ahead of IPL Final | Watch Viral Video

CSK will play their practice match ahead of the final on May 27 Saturday (Today) and it will be telecasted on Star Sports. There are speculations that this will be the last IPL for MSD as a cricketer.

WATCH: Deepak Chahar, Wife Jaya Chahar Record MS Dhoni on Air Ahead of IPL Final

Gujarat: Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar along with his wife Jaya Chahar recorded the video of MS Dhoni while the team was traveling to Gujarat for IPL 2023 final against Gujarat Titans which will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

CSK will play their practice match ahead of the final on May 27 Saturday (Today) and it will be telecasted on Star Sports. There are speculations that this will be the last IPL for MSD as a cricketer.

You may like to read

However, CSK skipper said that he don’t know about that and he got ample of time to decide about his IPL retirement.

Trending Now

“I don’t know, I have 8-9 months to decide. Why take that headache now. I have ample time to decide. The auction is in December,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation after guiding CSK to their 10th IPL final.

“I will always come to CSK. I have been out of home from January, been practicing since March, so we will see.”

In the viral video of airplane CSK skipper Dhoni along with Jaya and Deepak was seen smiling, here is the viral video:

Deepak Chahar and Jaya look cute together and MS Dhoni is as usual 😎pic.twitter.com/seJG1BeqDC — Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) May 27, 2023

In this season of IPL Deepak Chahar has played nine matches and picked up 12 wickets with best figures of 3/22. On the other hand, MS Dhoni has played the finisher role for his franchise scoring 104 runs with the strike rate of 185.71 with the best score of 32*.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES