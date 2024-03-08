Home

Deepak Chahar’s Sister Malti CONFIRMS Brother is Ready For IPL 2024 in Unique Style; Watch Viral VIDEO

Malti, who was managing the bowling machine, was laughing after Deepak was hit.

Deepak Chahar IPL Ready

Chennai: In a fortnight’s time, India would celebrating the start of another season of the Indian Premier League. Most players are currently in their respective camps training, but Deepak Chahar is training with someone special. In a clip shared by Deepak Chahar’s sister Malti, the CSK all-rounder can be seen batting with the help of a bowling machine that is being controlled by his sister. In the clip, there is a moment when Chahar is hit near his crotch and he looks to be in pain. Malti, who was managing the bowling machine, was laughing after Deepak was hit. The sibling chemistry is winning hearts. Here is the clip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malti Chahar 🇮🇳 (@maltichahar)

