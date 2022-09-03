Dubai: India beat Pakistan and Hong Kong and reached the Super 4 in the Asia Cup. On Friday, Pakistan beat Hong Kong and set up a clash with India on Sunday. Ahead of the Super 4 opener, speculations have been rife over who would be replacing injured Ravindra Jadeja. BCCI announced Axar Patel as Jadeja’s replacement. While one would think Axar should be the obvious choice to replace Jadeja, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has come up with a unique suggestion. As per Jaffer, Deepak Hooda should be in the playing XI in place of Jadeja as he will chip in as a bowler as well.Also Read - Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Dream11 Team Prediction, Asia Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match

"I will be tempted, there is no doubt about that. Because it makes the batting even more stronger. Against Pakistan specially, we have not played the brand of cricket we talk about, that aggressive approach, because our batting is till seven. If Hooda comes in, the batting will get a bit longer, so yeah, I will be tempted. He can bowl those two overs and he can bat anywhere," Jaffer said on ESPNCricinfo.

India beat Pakistan in their Asia Cup opener by five wickets in Dubai. Hardik Pandya was the star of the show for India. He picked up three wickets and then hit the winning six in the final over. He was also awarded the MOM for his all-round show.

India Predicted playing 11: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Deepak Hooda/Ravi Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan