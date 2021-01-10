Baroda all-rounder Deepak Hooda pulled out from the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after he was allegedly ‘bullied’ by team captain Krunal Pandya. On Sunday, the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) said that it is awaiting a report from the team manager regarding the incident. Also Read - Live Stream Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy: When And Where to Watch T20 Trophy Streaming Live Cricket Match, Full Schedule, Squads, Venues And Time in IST

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy started from January 10 with multiple matches in Bengaluru, Kolkata, Vadodara, Indore, Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad.

"We are awaiting for the manager's report," BCA secretary Ajit Lele told PTI on Sunday.

Ajit also confirmed that there will be no replacement for Hooda in the 22-member squad, as the players are staying in a bio-bubble.

A senior BCA official also informed that Hooda has checked out of the team hotel.

Hooda wrote an explosive letter to BCA and said he is demoralised, depressed and under pressure after Krunal used abusive language for him in front of teammates and opponents.

“At this moment, I am demoralised, depressed and under pressure. As from last some days, my team captain Mr Krunal Pandya is using abusing language to me in front of my teammates and also other state teams who have come for participation at Reliance Stadium Vadodara,” Hooda wrote in the letter to BCA, a copy of which is in possession of PTI.

Hooda further wrote that Krunal misbehaved with him during the nets session ahead of their opening game in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

“Today I was practising in nets and doing my preparation for tomorrow’s game with the permission of head coach Mr Prabhakar. Then Krunal came in nets (and) started misbehaving with me,” alleged Hooda.

Hooda has played 46 first-class matches in which he has scored 2908 run at an average of 42.76. He also played Indian Premier League from past many years and is currently associated with Kings XI Punjab.

While Krunal Pandya has not yet reacted to the complaint from Hooda as the Baroda team is staying in a bio-bubble.

Baroda are placed in Elite Group C and are playing their matches in Vadodara along with Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.