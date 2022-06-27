Dublin: Deepak Hooda, who was made to open in the first T20I against Ireland, emerged as the star as he hit a brilliant 47 off 29 balls to take India over the line. While Hooda had a day to remember with the bat, it was not quite the same when he was fielding near the boundary ropes.Also Read - Speedometer Error Shows Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowls 201 kph Delivery Against Ireland in 1st T20I; Twitterverse in Awe

Hooda was subject to abuse and harassment from fans who had come to watch the match. Not just Hooda, throughout the match a lot of unnecessary yelling was heard from that particular section of the crowd and it was constantly being picked up by the microphone. There is no report of the stadium security charging anyone with misconduct. It's disrespectful and outright insulting, and such behaviour should be dealt with strictly whenever possible.

Can hear Indian supporters in stands saying “Lavda-Hooda” in Ireland after Umran’s 1st over. Pathetic @BCCI #IndvsIre — Pranay Zalke (@nuts_kracker) June 26, 2022

By now Inzamam would have been amongst this crowd with his Bat to beat the shit out of someone.#IREvIND — Akash Kumar Jha (@Akashkumarjha14) June 26, 2022

One would hope such things do not happen in the future as it sets the wrong precedence.

Hooda would like to continue his good form when India take on Ireland in the second T20I on Tuesday. It would be interesting to see if India makes changes in their playing XI.