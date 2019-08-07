India’s foreign affairs minister Sushma Swaraj suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away late in the evening on Tuesday. Her death got the whole nation shocked as they mourned the death of their beloved BJP leader who was 67. Her death was condoled by the cricket fraternity as Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag led the tributes on social space. India captain Virat Kohli is the latest to join the bandwagon as he felt ‘deeply saddened’ by the piece of news. Kohli is with the Indian team in the Caribbean for a full series. “Deeply saddened by the news of Sushma Ji’s demise, may her soul rest in peace,” read Kohli’s post.

Meanwhile, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Prakash Javadekar, and Harsh Vardhan, and BJP Working President J.P. Nadda arrived at the hospital as they got the news.

Her body has been taken to her residence at 6, Jantar Mantar from the AIIMS. Her mortal remains would be kept at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. so that people can pay their last respects.

Leaders from across the political spectrum condoled the death of Sushma Swaraj, who had also been the first woman Chief Minister of Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a “glorious period in Indian politics” had ended and recalled her efforts as External Affairs Minister in his first government in helping any Indians abroad in any trouble.