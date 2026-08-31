Deepti Sharma enters history books, becomes the leading wicket-taker in women’s T20Is – Check details

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma added a major record to her name as her excellent bowling performance helped India begin their ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2026 campaign with a blistering 94-run win over Thailand yesterday.

Deepti became the leading wicket-taker in women’s T20Is after taking three wickets in the match. She moved to 171 wickets in the format, going past Thailand’s Thipatcha Putthawong. To make it more special, the landmark came in her 150th appearance for India.

Her record-breaking performance comes only a few months after a standout spell at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England. Deepti had scalped five wickets for just 10 runs against arch-rivals Pakistan in Birmingham, which was actually the best-ever figures by an Indian woman in the shortest format at the time.

Deepti was handed the ball by skipper Harmanpret Kaur in the ninth over of the match and the all-rounder struck with her very first ball by getting the wicket of Naomi Hamilton with an lbw. Two balls later, Deepti got rid of Nannaphat Chaihan, who got out for a two-ball duck.

Those two wickets helped Deepti equal Thailand’s Thipatcha Putthawong record of most wickets in the women’s shortest format. It was in the 17th over when the UP-born all-rounder registered her 171st wicket in the form of Nannapat Koncharoenkai.

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Notably, Deepti Sharma did not even concede a single run in the match as she finished with figures of 0/3 along with a maiden.

Highest wicket-takers in women’s T20Is

Player Country Matches Wickets 5W Deepti Sharma India 150 171 2 Thipatcha Putthawong Thailand 109 170 3 Henriette Ishimwe Rwanda 134 164 2 Sophie Ecclestone England 113 154 0 Kary Chan Hong Kong 115 153 4 Onnicha Kamchomphu Thailand 141 153 1 Megan Schutt Australia 126 152 1 Concy Aweko Uganda 122 145 0 Nida Dar Pakistan 160 144 1 Suleeporn Laomi Thailand 120 136 0

India had plenty of work to do with the bat before their bowlers took over. Shafali Verma gave the team a strong start and scored 64 from 36 balls. Pratika Rawal made 22 on her T20I debut, while Kranti Gaud added a quick 15. India eventually finished on 159/9.

Thailand struggled from the start of their chase. Apart from Nattaya Boochatham’s 41, none of their batters could offer much resistance. Deepti and Nandani Sharma took three wickets each, while Shree Charani picked up two. Up next, the women in blue will take on Hong Kong on Thursday, September 3 before clashing against bitter rivals Pakistan on September 5.