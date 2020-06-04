India men hockey defender Harmanpreet Singh is delighted to have been nominated for the prestigious Arjuna Award. The India vice-captain has played an instrumental role in the team’s winning performance in the FIH Series Finals in Odisha. Also Read - 'Nobody Will Use New Name': Twitter Slams Union Minister Prakash Javadekar's 'Historic' Priority to Rename Kolkata Port Amid COVID-19, Economic Crisis

At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Test Event, he captained the team to victory in the absence of rested Manpreet Singh and was also part of the squad that booked Tokyo Olympics berth beating Russia in the qualifiers last year.

"I was extremely delighted to hear the news," Harmanpreet said. "It's an honour to be nominated for the Arjuna Award and I am sure the nomination will motivate me to perform even better in the upcoming years."

He credited Hockey India (HI) for having supported both the men’s and women’s team over the years. “All of us have received tremendous support from Hockey India over the years and I was extremely happy to know that Rani has been nominated for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award and Vandana Katariya and Monika have been nominated for the Arjuna Award. They have put up some brilliant performances in the recent past and I would like to extend my congratulations to them,” the 24-year-old said.

While satisfied with his personal contribution towards the team’s success, Harmanpreet reckons that it’s only because of how his teammates have performed.

“I am very happy with the way I have been contributing to the team in the last couple of years. However, I have been able to come up with the goods only because of the way my teammates have supported me. Hockey is a team sport and all of us ensure that we are contributing to the team’s cause in some way or the other. If we score a goal, then it’s not only the goal scorer, who takes the credit, but the entire team is credited for a particular effort,” he said.

The memory of booking Olympic spot in front of home fans is something that will remain with Harmanpreet.

“It was simply amazing to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in front of our home crowd last year. I will cherish the memory forever. The balance of our side was fantastic and everyone chipped in to make the tournament a memorable one. Now, we will give everything we can to come up with great results at the Olympics next year. It’s our sole target at the moment and all of us are up for the challenge. Hopefully, we will become a much better side once we play our first match in Tokyo,” he said.