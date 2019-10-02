In a huge setback for the Indian football team, defender Rahul Bheke on Wednesday was ruled out of India’s upcoming 2022 FIFA Wold Cup Qualifiers match against Bangladesh due to an injury.

The announcement was made by the governing body AIFF via a tweet from it’s official Twitter handle. “Owing to an injury, @RahulBheke will not be able to join the #BlueTigers’ preparatory camp before @FIFAWorldCup qualifier against Bangladesh. We wish him a speedy recovery,” the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on its twitter handle without mentioning the nature and extent of the injury.

The 28-year-old Bheke, who plies his trade with Bengaluru FC, was part of the 29-man list of probables chosen by head coach Igor Stimac for a preparatory camp in Guwahati ahead of the match on October 15 in Kolkata. But he is not joining the camp due to injury.

Bheke made his national team debut in the King’s Cup in Thailand in June. He played both the first two Group E matches of the World Cup qualifiers against Oman and Qatar.

India had gone down 1-2 to Oman in Guwahati on September 5 but registered a memorable 0-0 draw against Asian champions Qatar on September 10 in Doha. After the match against Bangladesh in Kolkata, they play against Afghanistan and Oman on November 14 and 19 in their way matches.

Meanwhile, tickets for the match are now available online. The tickets can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/2pejoQ5.

The match at the VYBK is scheduled for October 15. Box office counters would be set-up closer to the match day. Stimac urged Kolkata to rise to the occasion and throng the stands to cheer vociferously for the Blue Tigers.

“I hope that Yuva Bharati Krirangan will be packed, and our supporters in Kolkata will push our players all the way through to the first victory in qualifiers,” Stimac said.