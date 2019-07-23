Reigning champions Mohun Bagan will take on last season’s runners-up, Peerless SC, in the Calcutta Football League Premier Division’s first match on July 26, the Indian Football Association (IFA), the state’s parent body of football, announced here on Monday.

East Bengal, who have won the local crown a record 38 times but finished third last season, will face George Telegraph SC in their season opener on July 31.

The fixtures were announced for the first two rounds of the league for the big three clubs including Mohammedan Sporting who begin their season on July 29 against Aryans.

Mohun Bagan play their second match against Customs on August 6 while Mohammedan Sporting and East Bengal take on Rainbow AC and BSS FC on August 8 and 9 respectively at their home grounds.