DEG vs KAT Team Dream11 Team Prediction T10 League 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Deccan Gladiators vs Karnataka Tuskers Match 10, Group A Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 5:00 PM IST:

Karnataka Tuskers and Deccan Gladiators will square off in Match 10 Group A match of the T10 League 2019 on Monday. Deccan Gladiators have won one and lost one game with their captain, Shane Watson in supreme form for them. On the other hand, Karnataka Tuskers began their campaign with an astounding win over Delhi Bulls.

TOSS – The toss between Deccan Gladiators vs Karnataka Tuskers will take place at 4:30 PM on November 18.

Time: 5:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

DEG vs KAT My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Johnson Charles, Mohammad Shahzad

Batsmen – Upul Tharanga, Ross Whiteley (vice-captain), Bhanuka Rajapaksa

All-Rounders – Shane Watson, Nathan Rimmington, Ben Cutting (captain)

Bowlers – Fawad Ahmed, Migael Pretorius, Sandeep Lamichhane

DEG vs KAT Predicted XIs

Deccan Gladiators: Mohammad Shahzad (wicketkeeper), Shane Watson (captain), Anton Devcich, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ben Cutting, Migael Pretorius, Daniel Lawrence, Zahir Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Mason Crane, Zahoor Khan

Karnataka Tuskers: Hashim Amla (captain), Johnson Charles, Upul Tharanga, Shafiqullah Shafiq (wicketkeeper), Ross Whiteley, Asad Pathan, Ahmed Raza, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nathan Rimmington, Patrick Brown, Shapoor Zadran

SQUADS:

Deccan Gladiators (From): Mohammad Shahzad(w), Shane Watson(c), Anton Devcich, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ben Cutting, Daniel Lawrence, Migael Pretorius, Zahir Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Mason Crane, Zahoor Khan, Prashant Gupta, Tymal Mills, Imtiaz Ahmed, Sharif Asadullah, Asif Khan

Karnataka Tuskers (From): Johnson Charles, Hashim Amla(c), Ross Whiteley, Upul Tharanga, Shafiqullah Shafiq(w), Asif Mumtaz, Ryan ten Doeschate, Nathan Rimmington, Patrick Brown, Sandeep Lamichhane, Shapoor Zadran, Marlon Samuels, Asad Pathan, Ahmed Raza, Malinda Pushpakumara

