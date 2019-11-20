Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 League 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 18 DEG vs TAB: In their first match of the Super League stage. Deccan Gladiators registered a 24-run win against Qalandars which was their third win of the ongoing season, pushing them to the top of the standings on Tuesday. They now face Team Abu Dhabi who lost their first match of the stage to Bangla Tigers by 27 runs – their second defeat in four matches. They have won just one match so far and will be targeting a win to keep themselves in the hunt for the playoffs.

TOSS – The toss between Deccan Gladiators and Team Abu Dhabi will take place at 9:0 PM (IST).

Time: 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

My Dream11 Team

Shane Watson (c), Moeen Ali (vc), Mohammad Shahzad, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Luke Wright, Avishka Fernando, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Zahir Khan, Ben Laughlin, Marchant de Lange

DEG vs TAB SQUADS

Deccan Gladiators: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Shane Watson (captain), Kieron Pollard, Daniel Lawrence, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ben Cutting, Anton Devcich, Fawad Ahmed, Sheldon Cottrell, Zahir Khan, Zahoor Khan, Migael Pretorius, Mason Crane, Asif Khan, Sharif Asadullah, Imtiaz Ahmed, Prashant Gupta, Tymal Mills

Team Abu Dhabi: Luke Wright, Avishka Fernando, Moeen Ali (captain), Alex Davies (wk), Wayne Madsen, Lewis Gregory, Rohan Mustafa, Harry Gurney, Ben Laughlin, Hayden Walsh, Marchant de Lange, Paras Khadka, Richard Gleeson, Corey Anderson, Rameez Shahzad, Niroshan Dickwella

