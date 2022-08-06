Birmingham: Indian wrestlers stunned everyone on the 8th day of the 22nd Commonwealth Games being played in Birmingham, England. Bajrang Poonia, Sakshi Malik, and Deepak Poonia captured the gold medal. While three other Indian wrestlers including Anshu Malik also managed to win medals.Also Read - LIVE India Women vs England Women, T20I Semi-final, CWG 2022 : Sciver-Jones Keep ENG Afloat In Chase

This strong performance also took social media by storm. Be it sports legends or ordinary fans, everyone has admired these wrestlers. People are praising everyone on social media including Bajrang and Sakshi.

Here is how Twitterati reacting on Wrestling heroics in CWG 2022:

Cricket fraternity including Virendra Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir also lavished praise on India’s athletes in Birmingham:

And with #SakshiMalik and #DeepakPunia putting in splendid performances winning Gold, India now has 9 Golds🏅. Truly a memorable day. #CWG2022 https://t.co/LtznIJjQff pic.twitter.com/sWUg5mmBYf — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 5, 2022

Indian wrestlers Ravi Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat will be in action in Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9.