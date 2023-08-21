Top Recommended Stories

‘Dekho, Dekho Woh Aa Gaya’: Twitterati Lavished Praise On Rinku Singh After India Beat Ireland In 2nd T20I

Rinku Singh utilized the penultimate over by hitting two sixes and one four. India collected 19 runs in the last ball.

Published: August 21, 2023 7:44 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

New Delhi: India debutant Rinku Singh, who has proved himself to be the game-changer for Kolkata Knight Riders in the recently concluded Indian Premier League played a brilliant knock against Ireland in the second T20I on Sunday at Malahide.

The batter scored 38 runs in 21 balls and won player of the match for the first time. After his knock not only fans but his IPL franchise KKR also started hailing the batter for his knock, here are the viral reactions:


Gaikwad made 58 off 43 balls and shared a crucial 71-run partnership with Samson, who made a quick-fire 26-ball 40. Though it appeared that India was losing some momentum in the back-end of the innings, Rinku found his groove in a late burst to make 38 off 21 balls and with Shivam Dube being 22 not out, the duo hit 42 runs in last 12 balls to take India past 180.

