Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 19 Between DEL vs BEN at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 7:30 PM IST: The eighth day of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 8 will see defending champions Bengal Warriors take on Dabang Delhi K.C. in a repeat of 2019 final. Delhi are the only unbeaten team in the tournament so far with two wins and a tie but in Warriors, they will face a side slowly gaining in momentum. The second match of the day at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru will see UP Yoddha take on the Gujarat Giants. Pardeep Narwal has struggled to make an impact since joining UP from Patna Pirates and will be up against an experienced Giants defensive unit in what has the makings of an exciting match. After three matches, Dabang Delhi K.C. and Bengal Warriors have looked the best sides in Season 8, continuing where they left off in 2019. Naveen Kumar has looked his dynamic best picking up three Super 10s in as many matches for Delhi while captain Maninder Singh is slowly looking his very best for Bengal.Also Read - REN vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League T20 Match 26: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Hints, Playing 11s- Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes, Injury And Team News For Today's T20 Match 26 at Docklands Stadium at 1:45 PM IST December 29 Wednesday

Match: Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors, Match 19, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 29th December. Also Read - SIX vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Big Bash League T20: Captain, Probable Playing 11s- Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat, Injury And Team News For Today's T20 Match 25 at Sydney Cricket Ground at 12:35 PM IST December 29 Wednesday

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST. Also Read - GGI vs KHW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Oman D20 Match 16: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s- Ghubrah Giants vs Khuwair Warriors, Team News For Today's T20 From Al Amerat Cricket Ground at 9:30 PM IST December 28 Tuesday

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

DEL vs BEN Dream11 Team

Joginder Narwal, J Darshan, Jeeva Kumar, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Naveen Kumar, Maninder Singh, Ashu Malik.

Captain: Naveen Kumar; Vice-Captain: Maninder Singh.

DEL vs BEN Predicted Playing 7

Dabang Delhi K.C.

Naveen Kumar, Ajay Thakur, Vijay, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Joginder Narwal, Jeeva Kumar/Krishan.

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh, Darshan J, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Sukesh Hegde, Abozar Mighani, Rinku Narwal, Parveen Satpal/ Vijin Thangadurai.