Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 50 Between DEL vs BLR at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 8:30 PM IST: Top raiders Naveen Kumar and Pawan Sehrawat will face off when Dabang Delhi K.C. take on Bengaluru Bulls in a crucial match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 8 here on Wednesday. All eyes will be on the Bulls versus Danang Delhi clash with the focus on the two top raiders — Naveen Kumar and Pawan Sehrawat. Both Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls suffered defeats in their previous encounters which should lead a feisty battle. Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi K.C. have been amongst the early pace-setters but both suffered shocking losses in their previous outings. Sandeep Dhull and Sahul Kumar teamed up for Jaipur to stop Naveen Kumar while the Yoddha defence didn't allow an opportunity to Bulls' Pawan Sehrawat. The match will most likely be decided on how much time both these raiders spend on the mat. Both defences have been error-prone all season with Delhi's seasoned stars looking particularly vulnerable.

Match: Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 50, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 12th January.

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

DEL vs BLR Dream11 Team

J.Narwal, Aman, Mohit, S.Narwal, G.More, Pawan Sehrawat, C.Ranjit

Captain: S.Narwal Vice-Captain: Pawan Sehrawat

DEL vs BLR Predicted Playing 7

Dabang Delhi

Manjeet Chillar, Jeeva Jumar, Joginder Narwal, Sandeep Narwal, Naveen Kumar, Vijay Malik, Ashu Malik

Bengaluru Bulls

Mohit Sehrawat, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Mayur Jagannath, Bharat Naresh, Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, More GB