DEL vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 93 Between DEL vs BLR at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 8:30 PM IST: Table toppers KC Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls will be locking horns in a marquee clash as the Pro Kabaddi League will feature triple header on Friday.

In the second match of the night, league leaders Dabang Delhi KC will battle it out against Bengaluru Bulls. Dabang Delhi have been in good form with Vijay and Sandeep Narwal donning the all-rounder roles to perfection. The Bulls will once again be reliant on their captain Pawan Sehrawat to find the errors in Delhi's experienced defence.

Match: Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 93, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 04 February.

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

DEL vs BLR Dream11 Team

Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Joginder Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar, Bharat, Ashu Malik, Pawan Sherawat.

Captain: Pawan Sherawat Vice Captain: Saurabh Nandal

DEL vs BLR Predicted Playing 7

Dabang Delhi KC: Naveen, Jeeva Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar, Joginder Narwal, Vijay, Sandeep Narwal, Ashu Malik

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Mohit Sehrawat, Ankit, Bharat, More G, Saurabh Nandal, Aman



