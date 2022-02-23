DEL vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Semifinal 2 Between DEL vs BLR at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 8:30 PM IST:

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Between DEL vs BLR. Also Check Dabang Delhi KC Dream 11 Team Player List, Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Match: Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls, Semifinal 2 Match, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 23 February.

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

DEL vs BLR Dream11 Team

Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Mayur Kadam, Ashu Malik, Pawan Sehrawat, Manjeet Chhillar, Vijay

Captain: Pawan Sehrawat Vice Captain: Manjeet Chhillar

DEL vs BLR Predicted Playing 7

Dabang Delhi K.C.: Joginder Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar, Jeeva Kumar, Vijay, Sandeep Narwal, Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh