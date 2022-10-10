DEL vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Gujarat Giants Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Match 11 Between DEL vs GUJ at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST. Defending champions Dabang Delhi K.C. started their season with a bang courtesy of a convincing win in their season opener. Their talisman Naveen Kumar was once again in the heart of the action as he bagged the first Super 10 of the season after accumulating 13 raid points in the game. Ashu Malik supported Naveen well in attack by amassing six raid points in the game, while the likes of Manjeet and Ashish Narwal will be expected to contribute more in attack in the upcoming contest. Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, were involved in a draw in their first match of Season 9 and they will be eager to register their first win of the campaign on Monday. Getting the better of Dabang Delhi K.C. will by no means be easy but the Giants will know that they are capable of getting a win if both attack and defence can fire. Their last match saw raider Rakesh setting the mat on fire with his clinical raiding, which earned him 13 points. However, he will be hoping for more support in attack from the likes of captain Chandran Ranjit and Parteek Dahiya after they managed just five and four raid points respectively in their last match.Also Read - LIVE PKL Score, Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Dabang Delhi Lead Gujarat Giants 21-17 at Half-Time

Match: Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants, Match 11, Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23, 10 October Also Read - VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022, Day 4 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST. Also Read - MUM vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 10 Between U Mumba vs UP Yoddha at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST Oct 10 Mon

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

DEL vs GUJ Dream11 Team

Rinku Narwal, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Krishan Dhull, Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, Chandran Ranjit, Rakesh Sangroya

Captain: Naveen Kumar, Vice-Captain: Sandeep Kumar Dhull

DEL vs GUJ Predicted Playing 7

Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Manjeet, Krishan Dhull, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal Lather and Ravi Kumar.

Gujarat Giants: Chandran Ranjit, Rakesh Sungroya, Parteek Dahiya, Baldev Singh, Rinku Narwal, Arkam Shaikh and Shankar Gadai.