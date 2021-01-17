DEL vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy

Delhi vs Haryana Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's DEL vs HAR at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: In another Elite Group E T20 match of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy tournament, Delhi will take on Haryana at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy DEL vs HAR match will start at 7 PM IST – January 17. Both teams have produced thumping victories in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy over domestic heavyweights – Mumbai this season. Delhi, in particular, are one of the hot favourites in the T20 tournament owing to their batting depth. Although they did lose their previous game against Kerala, Shikhar Dhawan and co will be eyeing a crucial win over Haryana to get their campaign back on track. On the other hand, Haryana also have a well-balanced unit and have the experience of Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohit Sharma to fall back on as well. While their batting unit is a touch inexperienced, they have produced goods when needed.

TOSS: The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy toss between Delhi and Haryana will take place at 6.30 PM IST – January 17.

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

DEL vs HAR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Anuj Rawat

Batters – Shikhar Dhawan, Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana (C), Shivam Chauhan, Himanshu Rana

All-Rounders – Lalit Yadav (VC), Rahul Tewatia

Bowlers – Ishant Sharma, Pradeep Sangwan, Jayant Yadav

DEL vs HAR Probable Playing XIs

Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Anuj Rawat (wk), Hiten Dalal, Himmat Singh, Ayush Badoni, Pawan Negi, Nitish Rana, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Pradeep Sangwan, Simarjeet Singh.

Haryana: Chaitanya Bishnoi, Himanshu Rana, Yashu Sharma, Shivam Chauhan, Rohit Parmod Sharma (wk), Sumit Kumar, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Arun Chaprana.

DEL vs HAR Squads

Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Hiten Dalal, Anuj Rawat (WK), Nitish Rana, Manjot Kalra, Lalit Yadav, Pawan Negi, Pradeep Sangwan, Karan Dagar, Ishant Sharma, Pawan Suyal, Himmat Singh, Ayush Badoni, Kshitiz Sharma, Jonty Sidhu, Simarjeet Singh, Lakshay Thareja, Shivank Vashisht, Vaibhav Kandpal and Siddhant Sharma.

Haryana: Chaitanya Bishnoi, Himanshu Rana, Yashu Sharma, Shivam Chauhan, Rohit Parmod Sharma, Sumit Kumar, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arun Chaprana, Guntashveer Singh, Nitin Saini, Harshal Patel, Ashish Hooda, Shubham Rohilla, Sanjay Pahal, Pramod Chandilla, Ajit Chahal, Aman Kumar, Tinu Kundu, Ankit Kumar, Kapil Hooda.

