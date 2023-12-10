Home

DEL vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 17 Between Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelers In Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 9 PM IST December 10 Sunday

Here is the Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelers Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Between DEL vs HAR.

DEL vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Dabang Delhi K. C. head into this contest after a win against Bengaluru Bulls on December 8. They won the match 38-31 and it was their first win in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. Haryana Steelers also won their last Season 10 match against Bengaluru Bulls 38-32 on December 9. Here is the Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelers Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Between DEL vs HAR.

Match: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelers, Match 16, Pro Kabaddi League 2023, Sunday

Match Toss: 8:55 PM IST.

Date and Time: 9 PM IST, December 10

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

DEL vs HAR Dream11 Team

Defenders: Vishal Bhardwaj, Jaideep Dahiya, and Mohit Khaler

All-Rounders: Mohit Nandal and Ashu Malik

Raiders: Naveen Kumar and Vinay

Captain: Naveen Kumar I Vice-Captain: Vinay

DEL vs HAR Probable Starting 7s

Dabang Delhi KC: Naveen Kumar (C), Ashu Malik, Meetu Sharma, Yogesh Dahiya, Vishal Bhardwaj, Himmat Antil, and Mohit

Haryana Steelers: Jaideep, Mohit (c), Siddharth Desai, Vinay, Ashish, Rahul Sethpal, and Mohit Khaler

DEL vs HAR Squads

Dabang Delhi: Nitin Chandel, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Akash Prasher, Vikrant, Felix Li, Yuvraj Pandeya, Mohit, Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sunil, Ashu Malik, Meetu

Haryana Steelers: Hasan Balbool, Ghanshyam Magar, Rahul Sethpal, Himanshu Chaudhary, Ravindra Chauhan, Ashish, Mohit, K Prapanjan, Vinay, Jaideep, Mohit, Naveen, Monu, Harsh, Sunny, Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit

