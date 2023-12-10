By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
DEL vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 17 Between Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelers In Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 9 PM IST December 10 Sunday
Here is the Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelers Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Between DEL vs HAR.
DEL vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Dabang Delhi K. C. head into this contest after a win against Bengaluru Bulls on December 8. They won the match 38-31 and it was their first win in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. Haryana Steelers also won their last Season 10 match against Bengaluru Bulls 38-32 on December 9.
Match: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelers, Match 16, Pro Kabaddi League 2023, Sunday
Match Toss: 8:55 PM IST.
Date and Time: 9 PM IST, December 10
Venue: Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.
DEL vs HAR Dream11 Team
Defenders: Vishal Bhardwaj, Jaideep Dahiya, and Mohit Khaler
All-Rounders: Mohit Nandal and Ashu Malik
Raiders: Naveen Kumar and Vinay
Captain: Naveen Kumar I Vice-Captain: Vinay
DEL vs HAR Probable Starting 7s
Dabang Delhi KC: Naveen Kumar (C), Ashu Malik, Meetu Sharma, Yogesh Dahiya, Vishal Bhardwaj, Himmat Antil, and Mohit
Haryana Steelers: Jaideep, Mohit (c), Siddharth Desai, Vinay, Ashish, Rahul Sethpal, and Mohit Khaler
DEL vs HAR Squads
Dabang Delhi: Nitin Chandel, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Akash Prasher, Vikrant, Felix Li, Yuvraj Pandeya, Mohit, Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sunil, Ashu Malik, Meetu
Haryana Steelers: Hasan Balbool, Ghanshyam Magar, Rahul Sethpal, Himanshu Chaudhary, Ravindra Chauhan, Ashish, Mohit, K Prapanjan, Vinay, Jaideep, Mohit, Naveen, Monu, Harsh, Sunny, Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit
