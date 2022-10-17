DEL vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

DEL vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 25 Between Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST Oct 17 Monday: Dabang Delhi K.C. have begun Season 9 with aplomb, winning each of their four matches so far. A well-oiled unit, the defending champions have blown away opponents frequently so far and can thank their talisman Naveen Kumar for playing a big role in making that happen. Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, suffered their first loss of the season in their last game and will be keen to bounce back. For that to happen, they will need their main raider Manjeet to be on top of his game as he looks to add to his 26 raid points this season. Dabang Delhi K.C. and Haryana Steelers have squared off in 10 contests. Out of these 10 matches, Dabang Delhi K.C. have won three games while Haryana Steelers have won seven times.Also Read - LIVE TAM vs PAT Score, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: Tamil Thalaivas Up Against Patna Pirates

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

DEL vs HAR Dream11 Team

Vishal Lather, Krishan Dhull (vc), Nitin Rawal, Amirhossein Bastami, Naveen Kumar (c), Manjeet, and Manjeet-II.

DEL vs HAR Predicted Playing 7

Dabang Delhi: Narender, Ajinkya Pawar, Visvanath V, Sagar, Sahil Gulia, Mohit, and M Abhishek.

Haryana Steelers: Joginder Singh Narwal, Jaideep Dahiya, Amirhossein Bastami, Mohit, Nitin Rawal, Manjeet, and Meetu.

