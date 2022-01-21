Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 68 Between DEL vs HAR at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 7:30 PM IST: Dabang Delhi KC will battle it out against neighbours Haryana Steelers while defending champions Bengal Warriors will lock horns with UP Yoddha in their respective Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) matches here on Friday. Raider Naveen Kumar’s absence has affected Delhi’s form but in Vijay and Sandeep Narwal, they have found a way to soften the impact. Both the all-rounders had a great outing against Patna Pirates and will fancy their chances against Haryana Steelers. Delhi managed to stop Haryana Steelers’ raiders in their previous match with aggressive defending. They will need to do the same once again with Steelers’ Vikash Kandola and Meetu slowly gaining in confidence. Despite the wealth of attackers in their squad, coach Rakesh Kumar has often relied on his defenders to win matches. In Jaideep, Mohit and Surender Nada, he has three top-quality defenders who will look forward to the opportunity of playing a Naveen-less Delhi.Also Read - DEL vs HAR Dream11 Team Hints, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021 Group E: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Delhi vs Haryana at Wankhede Stadium at 7 PM IST January 17 Sunday

Match: Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers, Match 68, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 21th January.

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

DEL vs HAR Dream11 Team

Jaideep Kuldeep, Surender Nada, Jeeva Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Mohit, Vikash Kandola,

Captain: Vikash Kandola Vice-Captain: Manjeet Chhillar

DEL vs HAR Predicted Playing 7

Dabang Delhi KC

Ashu Malik, Jeeva Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar, Vikash D, Sandeep Narwal, Krishan,

Haryana Steelers

Vikash Kandola, Ravi Kumar, Jaideep Kuldeep, Rohit Gulia, Meetu, Mohit, Surender Nada