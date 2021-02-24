DEL vs HIM Dream11 Prediction Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD

Delhi vs Himachal Pradesh Dream11 Team Prediction Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's DEL vs HIM at KL Saini Ground, Jaipur: In another exciting battle of Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD tournament, Delhi will take on Himachal Pradesh in the round two of Elite Group D match at the KL Saini Ground, Jaipur on Thursday. The Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD DEL vs HIM match will start at 9 AM IST – February 25. Delhi lost their season opener against Mumbai after failing to put up a challenging total on the board. An unbeaten century by Himmat Singh helped Delhi post a challenging total of 211. But his knock went in vain as Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw hammered an unbeaten ton to guide his side to a seven-wicket victory. In their second outing, Delhi scored 354 runs in 50 overs, thanks to the centuries by Dhruv Shorey and Nitish Rana. They later bowled out Puducherry for 175 runs, thus winning the match by 179 runs.

Himachal Pradesh, on the other hand, also lost their season opener after failing to chase 296-run target against Maharashtra. They lost the match by 59 runs. In their second match, Himachal Pradesh bowled out Rajasthan for a below-par total of 199. Captain Rishi Dhawan led the attack with six wickets to his name. In response, Dhawan scored an unbeaten 73 and guided his side to a victory.

TOSS: The Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD toss between Delhi HIM Himachal Pradesh will take place at 8.30 AM IST.

Time: 9 AM IST

Venue: KL Saini Ground, Jaipur.

DEL vs HIM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Prashant Chopra

Batters – Dhruv Shorey, Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana

All-Rounders – Rishi Dhawan (C), Nikhil Gangta, Lalit Yadav

Bowlers – Vaibhav Arora, Kulwant Khejroliya (vc), Pradeep Sangwan, Ayush Jamwal

DEL vs HIM Probable Playing XIs

Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan, Dhruv Shorey, Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Kshitiz Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Anuj Rawat (wk), Shivank Vashisht, Pradeep Sangwan (C), Simarjeet Singh, Kulwant Kherjoliya.

Himachal Pradesh: Ravi Thakur, Prashant Chopra, Ankush Bains (wk), Amit Kumar, Rishi Dhawan (C), Nikhil Gangta, Digvijay Rangi, Ayush Jamwal, Pankaj Jasiwal, Mayank Dagar, Vaibhav Arora.

DEL vs HIM Squads

Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan, Dhruv Shorey, Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Kshitiz Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Anuj Rawat (wk), Shivank Vashisht, Pradeep Sangwan (C), Simarjeet Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lakshay Thareja, Kunwar Bidhuri, Vaibhav Kandpal, Siddhant Sharma, Vision Panchal, Tejas Baroka, Jonty Sidhu, Manjot Kalra, Hiten Dalal, Shivam Sharma, Unmukt Chand.

Himachal Pradesh: RI Thakur, Prashant Chopra, Ankush Bains (wk), Amit Kumar, Rishi Dhawan (C), Nikhil Gangta, Digvijay Rangi, Ayush Jamwal, Pankaj Jaiswal, Mayank Dagar, Vaibhav Arora, Naveen Kanwar, Prikshit Kashyap, Vipin Sharma, Praveen Thakur, Arpit Guleria, Sidharth Sharma, Ekant Sen, Abhimanyu Rana, Ankush Bedi, Akash Vasisht, Ankit Kalsi.

