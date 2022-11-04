DEL vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 57 Between Dabang Delhi KC and Jaipur Pink Panthers at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST Nov 4 Fri

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Between DEL vs JAI. Also Check Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream 11 Team Player List, Delhi Dabang K.C. Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11, Vivo Pro Kabaddi. (Image: Twitter)

DEL vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Match 57 Between DEL vs JAI at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST. After a great start to the season that saw them win their first five games, Dabang Delhi K.C. have gone on to endure a poor run of results that’s seen them suffer five successive losses. The defending champions will be desperate to snap their losing run and will need their defence to back up the attack having failed to do so in the last couple of games. Naveen Kumar has been the team’s talisman with 126 raid points this season, while Ashu Malik and Manjeet have supported him in attack with 65 and 47 raid points respectively. Jaipur Pink Panthers also find themselves in the middle of a slump after a good start to their campaign. The Panthers have won five times while losing four games and three of those defeats have come in their last three outings. They will head into Friday’s contest with the aim of winning and will need their lead raider Arjun Deshwal to be at his best.

Match: Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 57, Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23, 4 November

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

DEL vs JAI Dream11 Team

Sunil Kumar, Anil Kumar and Ankush, V Ajith Kumar and Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar and Arjun Deshwal, Naveen Kumar, Arjun Deshwal.

Captain: Naveen Kumar, Vice-Captain: Arjun Deshwal.

DEL vs JAI Predicted Playing 7

Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar, Anil Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Krishan and Vijay Kumar.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Reza Mirbhageri, Bhavani Rajput, V. Ajith Kumar, Ankush and Sahul Kumar.