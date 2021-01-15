DEL vs KER Dream11 Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy

Kerala vs Delhi Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's DEL vs KER at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: In another Elite Group E T20 match of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy tournament, Delhi will take on Kerala at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy DEL vs KER match will start at 12 PM IST – January 15. After a couple of convincing victories against Mumbai and Andhra Pradesh, Delhi claimed the top spot in the points table of the Elite E Group with 8 points and a run-rate of 2.677. Nitish Rana and Himmat Singh have set up a tone with their aggressive batting while their bowlers Pradeep Sangwan, Simarjeet Singh, Ishant Sharma, and Lalit Yadav are picking wickets quite regularly. On the other hand, Kerala defeated mighty Mumbai quite easily at the end by eight wickets on Wednesday, prior to that they beat Puducherry by 6 wickets in their first match. They are presently occupying the second spot in the Elite E Group standings and they will be up against a strong Delhi unit.

TOSS: The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy toss between Delhi and Kerala will take place at 11.30 AM IST – January 15.

Time: 12 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

DEL vs KER My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Mohammed Azharuddeen (vc), Sanju Samson

Batters – Hiten Dalal, Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana (C), Robin Uthappa

All-Rounders – Lalit Yadav, Jalaj Saxena

Bowlers – Pradeep Sangwan, Ishant Sharma, KM Asif

DEL vs KER Probable Playing XIs

Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Anuj Rawat (wk), Hiten Dalal, Himmat Singh, Ayush Badoni, Pawan Negi, Nitish Rana, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Pradeep Sangwan, Simarjeet Singh.

Kerala: Sanju Samson (C/wk), Sachin Baby, Robin Uthappa, Vishnu Vinod, Salman Nizar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Jalaj Saxena, Basil Thampi, S Sreesanth, KM Asif, MD Nidheesh.

DEL vs KER Squads

Delhi: Sanju Samson (C/wk), Sachin Baby, Abhishek Mohan, KM Asif, Basil Thampi, Akshay Chandran, Rohan Kunnummal, Vinoop Manoharan, Sudhesan Midhun, Mohammed Azharuddeen, MD Nidheesh, Salman Nizar, Jalaj Saxena, Vathsal Govind, S Sreesanth, Robin Uthappa and Vishnu Vinod.

Kerala: Sanju Samson (C), Sachin Baby, Rohan S Kunnummal, Robin Uthappa, Midhun S, S Sreesanth, Vishnu Vinod, Basil Thampi, Jalaj Saxena, Nidheesh MD, Asif KM, Abhishek Mohan SL, Vinoop S Manoharan, Mohammed Azharuddeen M, Vatsal Govind Sharma, Rojith KG, Sreeroop M P, Salman Nizar, Akshay Chandran, Midhun PK.

