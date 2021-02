DEL vs MAH Dream11 Prediction Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD

Delhi vs Maharashtra Dream11 Team Prediction Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's DEL vs MAH at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. In the match of Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD, Delhi will take on Maharashtra at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Saturday. The Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD DEL vs MAH match will start at 9 AM IST – February 26. The excitement of the ODI cricket continues with Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD. Pradeep Sangwan's Delhi will lock horns with Ruturaj Gaikwad's Maharashtra in the crucial contest. Here is the Vijay Hazare Trophy Dream11 Team Prediction – ODD Dream11 Guru Tips and DEL vs MAH Dream11 Team Prediction, DEL vs MAH Fantasy Cricket Prediction ODI game, DEL vs MAH Probable XIs Vijay Hazare Trophy, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Maharashtra vs Delhi, Fantasy Playing Tips – Vijay Hazare Trophy.

TOSS: The Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD toss between Delhi and Maharashtra will take place at 08:30 AM IST.

Time: 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

DEL vs MAH My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Anuj Rawat

Batsmen: Himmat Singh (VC), Dhruv Shorey, Yash Nahar, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C)

All-Rounders: Shivank Vashisht, Lalit Yadav, Azim Kazi

Bowlers: Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Satyajeet Bachhav

DEL vs MAH Probable Playing XIs

Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan, Dhruv Shorey, Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Kshitiz Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Anuj Rawat (wk), Shivank Vashisht, Pradeep Sangwan (c), Simarjeet Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya

Maharashtra: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yash Nahar, Naushad Shaikh, Kedar Jadhav, Nikhil Naik (wk), Ranjeet Nikam, Azim Kazi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Mukesh Choudhary, Pradeep Dadhe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

DEL vs MAH Squads

Delhi Squad: Unmukt Chand, Dhruv Shorey, Shikhar Dhawan, Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, Anuj Rawat(w), Manjot Kalra, Kulwant Khejroliya, Pradeep Sangwan(c), Shivam Sharma, Simarjeet Singh, Kshitiz Sharma, Hiten Dalal, Jonty Sidhu, Lalit Yadav, Tejas Baroka, Lakshay Thareja, Shivank Vashisht, Kunwar Bidhuri, Vaibhav Kandpal, Siddhant Sharma, Vision Panchal

Maharashtra Squad: Ankit Bawne, Ashay Palkar, Manoj Ingale, Naushad Shaikh, Rahul Tripathi, Ranjeet Nikam, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yash Kshirsagar, Azim Kazi, Kedar Jadhav, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Nikhil Naik, Vishant More, Jagdish Zope, Mukesh Choudhary, Pradeep Dadhe, Satyajeet Bachhav, Shamshuzama Kazi, Taranjit Singh, Yash Nahar

