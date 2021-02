DEL vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD

Delhi vs Mumbai Dream11 Team Prediction Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's DEL vs MUM at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur: In the match of Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD, Delhi will take on Mumbai at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur, on Monday. The Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD DEL vs MUM match will start at 9 AM IST – February 21. The excitement of the ODI cricket continues with Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD. Pradeep Sangwan's Delhi will lock horns with Shreyas Iyer's Mumbai in the crucial contest in the league.

TOSS: The Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD toss between Delhi and Mumbai will take place at 08:30 AM IST.

Time: 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur.

DEL vs MUM My Dream11 Team

Anuj Rawat, Sarfaraz Khan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Nitish Rana (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Shams Mulani, Lalit Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Pradeep Sangwan

DEL vs MUM Probable Playing XIs

Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan, Hiten Dalal, Dhruv Shorey, Nitish Rana, Anuj Rawat (wk), Himmat Singh, Lalit Yadav, Shivam Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Pradeep Sangwan (c), Simarjeet Singh

Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Aditya Tare (wk), Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Akash Parkar

DEL vs MUM Squads

Delhi: Pradeep Sangwan (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Manjot Kalra, Dhruv Shorey, Kshitiz Sharma, Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, Unmukt Chand, Jonty Sidhu, Lalit Yadav, Siddhant Sharma, Anuj Rawat (wk), Lakshay Thareja (wk), Hiten Dalal, Kunwar Bidhuri, Vaibhav Kandpal, Simarjeet Singh, Shivank Vashisth, Shivam Sharma, Vision Panchal, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tejas Baroka.

Mumbai: Shreyas Iyer (c), Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akhil Herwadkar, Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Chinmay Sutar, Aditya Tare (wk), Hardik Tamore, Shivam Dube, Aakash Parkar, Atif Attarwala, Shams Mulani, Atharva Ankolekar, Sairaj Patil, Sujit Nayak, Tanush Kotian, Prashant Solanki, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Siddharth Raut, Mohit Awasthi.

