DEL vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs U Mumba Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Match 1 Between MUM vs DEL at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST. Defending champions of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Dabang Delhi K.C. will be up against season 2 champions U Mumba in the first match of the much-awaited season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League which is set to start from 7th October in Bengaluru. Delhi will have a new captain in the form of young raider Naveen Kumar while Mumba will be led by defender Surinder Singh. Both sides would be looking to start the tournament on a winning note on the opening day of PKL 9. Dabang Delhi K.C. vs U Mumba Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Between DEL vs MUM. Also Check U Mumba Dream 11 Team Player List, Delhi Dabang K.C. Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.Also Read - IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Women's Asia Cup: Captain, Vice-Captain – India Women vs Pakistan Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Sylhet International Cricket Stadium 1 PM IST October 07, Friday

Match: Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba, Match 1, Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23, 7 October Also Read - SUI vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction, ECC T10 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Switzerland vs Italy, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Cartama Oval 9 PM IST October 6, Thursday

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST. Also Read - ROM vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction, ECC T10 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Romania vs Norway, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Cartama Oval 11 PM IST October 6, Thursday

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

DEL vs MUM Dream11 Team

Amit Hooda, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Surinder Singh, Surinder Singh, Vijay Malik, Naveen Kumar, Guman Singh.

Captain: Naveen Kumar, Vice-Captain: Sandeep Kumar Dhull.

DEL vs MUM Predicted Playing 7

Dabang Delhi: Amit Hooda (Right Corner), Sandeep Kumar Dhull (Left Corner), Naveen Kumar (Right In), Ashu Malik (Left In), Ravi Kumar (Right Cover), Vishal Lather (Left Cover), and Vijay (Center).

U Mumba: Rinku Sharma (Right Corner), Kiran (Left Corner), Guman Singh (Right In), Ashish Narwal (Left In), Surinder Singh (Right Cover), Harendra Kumar (Left Cover), and Shivam Thakur (Center).