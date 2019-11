Dream11 Team Prediction

DEL vs NOR Team Dream11 Team Prediction T10 League 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Deccan Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors Match 14, Super League Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7:15 PM IST: Delhi Bulls and Northern Warriors will square off in the second Super League match of the ongoing T10 League in Abu Dhabi today. Bulls finished third from Group A after one win, one defeat and one tied match. Warriors were last in Group B having won one and lost two of their three matches.

TOSS – The toss between Delhi Bulls and Northern Warriors will take place at 6:45 PM on November 19.

Time: 7:15 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

DEG vs QAL My Dream11 Team

Andre Russell (captain), Eoin Morgan (vice-captain), Kusal Perera, Sherfane Rutherford, Lendl Simmons, Daren Sammy, Chris Green, Mohammad Nabi, Ravi Rampaul, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep

SQUADS:

Northern Warriors: Daren Sammy (captain), Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Mark Deyal, Asela Gunaratne, Sikandar Raza, Chris Green, Ansh Tandon, Rayad Emrit, Nuwan Pradeep, Chris Wood, Pravin Tambe, George Munsey, Amir Hayat, Lendl Simmons, Karim Janat

Delhi Bulls: Kusal Perera (wk), Muhammad Usman, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan (captain), Angelo Mathews, Mohammad Nabi, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Ali Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Dushmantha Chameera, Paul Stirling, Zaheer Khan, Tobias Visee, Waheed Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, Sohail Tanvir, Aamer Yamin, Will Jacks

