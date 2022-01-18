Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

On Tuesday (January 18), Dabang Delhi and Patna Pirates will battle to go top of the points table. After playing 10 matches each so far in PKL 8, Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi occupy the second and third spots in the table respectively. With 7 wins, 2 losses and 1 tie, Patna have registered 39 points, while Delhi have won 6, lost and tied 2 each for 37 points. A win for either team will take them above Bengaluru Bulls, who are currently at the top with identical points to Pirates. But the latest result of losing to Pirates by 7 points or less, has left Bulls at the top. In their most recent outings, Pirates defeated Bengaluru Bulls 38-31, while Dabang Delhi, boosted by the return of their star raider Naveen Kumar and a splendid display by his support raider Vijay, ended their two-match losing streak with a 28-25 win against Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Match: Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates, Match 62, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 18th January.

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

DEL vs PAT Dream11 Team

Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, C Sajin, Manjeet Chhillar, Naveen Kumar, Sachin Tanwar, Ashu Malik.

Captain: Naveen Kumar, Vice-Captain: Sachin Tanwar.

DEL vs PAT Predicted Playing 7

Dabang Delhi

Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Vikash Kumar D, Manjeet Chhillar, Vijay, Krishan.

Patna Pirates

Guman Singh, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, C Sajin, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.