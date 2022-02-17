DEL vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 126 Between DEL vs PAT at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 9:30 PM IST:

The knockout stage will be held in the bio-bubble environment for the ongoing league at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel. “After successfully conducting matches on a daily basis and completion of more than 100+ matches, PKL 8 is well on its way to a successful completion of the league. This marks the first indoor & contact sports league in the country successfully conducting the league,” said a release from the organisers. Also Read - Dream11 Team DEL vs PAT Pro Kabaddi League 2019 - Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today's PKL Match 66 Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates at Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi

“We have been able to conduct the league day-on-day with no break – this is a huge achievement and milestone, not just for kabaddi, but for the resumption of all indoor & contact sports. PKL S8 has also seen tough competition amongst teams with the race to the playoffs set do go down to the final day of the league stage.”

I would like to wish the best of luck to all the teams as they fight for their spot at the top of the points table and secure their chance of winning the season,” said Anupam Goswami, CEO, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League.

Match: Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates, Match 126, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 17th February.

Match Toss: 9:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

DEL vs PAT Dream11 Team

Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, C Sajin, Manjeet Chhillar, Naveen Kumar, Sachin Tanwar, Ashu Malik.

DEL vs PAT Predicted Playing 7

Dabang Delhi KC: Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Vikash Kumar D, Manjeet Chhillar, Vijay, Krishan.

Patna Pirates: Guman Singh, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, C Sajin, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

