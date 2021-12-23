Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 5 Between DEL vs PUN at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 8:30 PM IST: Last season’s finalists Dabang Delhi will kickstart their campaign as they meet Puneri Paltan in their opening game of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021. Dabang Delhi had a memorable run last season as they finished at the top of the league standings. They defeated the Bengaluru Bulls in the semifinals before losing to the Bengal Warriors 34-39 in the final. Dabang Delhi will be looking to make amendments for last season’s heartbreak by winning their first-ever PKL trophy this time round. Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, had a season to forget in the PKL 7. They finished 10th in the points table with seven wins, 12 losses and three tied games. The Paltan have done an impressive job at the auction and will try to begin their season by upsetting one of the pre-tournament favorites.Also Read - GUJ vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 4 Between GUJ vs JAI at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST December 23 Thursday

Match: Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan, Match 5, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 23rd December Also Read - STR vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, Hints For KFC BBL T20: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Match 18 Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat at Adelaide Oval, 1:45 PM IST 23 December Thursday

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST. Also Read - CFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Hero ISL: Captain, Predicted Playing 11s, Top Picks- Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, Team News For Today's Match at Tilak Maidan on 7:30 PM IST December 22 Wednesday

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

DEL vs PUN Dream11 Team

Joginder Narwal, Vishal Bharadwaj, Hadi Tajik, Sandeep Narwal, Akash Shinde, Panjak Mohite, Rahul Chaudhari.

Captain: Rahul Chaudhari, Vice-Captain: Sandeep Narwal.

DEL vs PUN Predicted Playing 7

Dabang Delhi K.C.

Naveen Kumar, Ajay Thakur, Neeraj Narwal, Joginder Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar, Jeeva Kumar, Balram.

Puneri Paltan

Rahul Chaudhari, Nitin Tomar, Pankaj Mohite, Vishal Bhardwaj, Baldev Singh, Sombir, Hadi Tajik.