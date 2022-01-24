Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time:January 24, 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

DEL vs PUN Dream11 Team

Joginder Narwal, Vishal Bharadwaj, Hadi Tajik, Sandeep Narwal, Akash Shinde, Panjak Mohite, Rahul Chaudhari.

Captain: Rahul Chaudhari, Vice-Captain: Sandeep Narwal.

DEL vs PUN Predicted Playing 7

Dabang Delhi K.C.

Naveen Kumar, Ajay Thakur, Neeraj Narwal, Joginder Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar, Jeeva Kumar, Balram.

Puneri Paltan

Rahul Chaudhari, Nitin Tomar, Pankaj Mohite, Vishal Bhardwaj, Baldev Singh, Sombir, Hadi Tajik.