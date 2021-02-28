DEL vs RJS Dream11 Prediction Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD

Delhi are placed at the second position on the points table with 8 points as they have won two of their three matches this sseason. Led by Pradeep Sangwan, Delhi possess a net run rate of +0.644. They defeated Himachal Pradesh by 6 wickets in their last match and chased down a total of 252 successfully. Rajasthan, on the other hand, won only one match out of the three they had played so far. They are currently lying at the fifth spot on the points table with 4 points and a net run rate of -0.795.

TOSS: The Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD toss between Delhi RJS Rajasthan will take place at 8.30 AM IST.

Time: 9 AM IST

Venue: Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur.

DEL vs RJS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Manender Singh

Batters – Nitish Rana (C), Himmat Singh, Dhruv Shorey

All-Rounders – Lalit Yadav (VC), Mahipal Lomror, Kshitiz Sharma

Bowlers – Simarjeet Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Kulwant Khejroliya, Akash Singh.

DEL vs RJS Probable Playing XIs

Delhi: Robin Uthappa, Vishnu Vinod, Sanju Samson, Sachin Baby, Mohd Azharuddeen, Vathsal Govind, Kalliparambil Rojith, Jalaj Saxena, M Nidheesh, S Sreesanth and B Thampi.

Rajasthan: Samarth R, Devdutt Padikkal, K Siddharth, DELun Nair, Aniruddha Joshi, AbRJSanyu Mithun, Jagadeesan Suchith, Sharath BR, Shreyas Gopal, Vyshak V and Prasidh Krishna.

DEL vs RJS Squads

Delhi: Unmukt Chand, Dhruv Shorey, Shikhar Dhawan, Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, Anuj Rawat (wk), Manjot Kalra, Kulwant Khejroliya, Pradeep Sangwan (C), Shivam Sharma, Simarjeet Singh, Kshitiz Sharma, Hiten Dalal, Jonty Sidhu, Lalit Yadav, Tejas Baroka, Lakshay Thareja, Shivank Vashisht, Kunwar Bidhuri, Vaibhav Kandpal, Siddhant Sharma, Vision Panchal.

Rajasthan: Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Aditya Garhwal, Ajayraj Singh, Ashok Menaria, Chandrapal Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Rajat Choudhary, Shiva Chouhan, Shubham Sharma, Azeem Akthar, Manender Singh, Samarpit Joshi, Abhimanyu Lamba, Akash Singh, Aniket Choudhary, Arafat Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Tanveer Ul-Haq, Deepak Karwasara, Arjit Gupta, Ramnivas Golada

