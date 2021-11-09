DEL vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20

Delhi vs Saurashtra Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's DEL vs SAU at CH Bansilal Stadium, Rohtak: In another exciting match of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, Saurashtra will take on the in-form Delhi side at the CH Bansilal Stadium on Tuesday. The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 DEL vs SAU match will start at 11 AM IST – November 9. Delhi were in top form till Monday, as they won three matches in a row. However, they lost to Hyderabad by 3 wickets in their last T20 fixture on the final ball of the match. On the other hand, Saurashtra are also aiming to finish at the top of the table. They lost their first match against Hyderabad, but didn't look back ever since and won three matches on the trot. Here is the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and DEL vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction, DEL vs SAU Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20, DEL vs SAU Probable XIs Syed Mushtaq Ali T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Delhi vs Saurashtra, Fantasy Playing Tips – Syed Mushtaq Ali T20.

TOSS: The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 toss between Saurashtra and Delhi will take place at 10.30 AM IST – November 9.

Time: 11 AM IST.

Venue: CH Bansilal Stadium.

DEL vs SAU My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Anuj Rawat, Sheldon Jackson

Batsmen – Dhruv Shorey, Himalaya Barad, Himmat Singh

All-rounders – Nitish Rana, Lalit Yadav, Prerak Mankad

Bowlers – Shivank Vashisht, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat

DEL vs SAU Probable Playing XIs

Delhi: Dhruv Shorey, Anuj Rawat (wk), Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Kshitiz Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan (C), Deepak Punia, Shivank Vashisht, Navdeep Saini, Simarjeet Singh.

Saurashtra: Himalaya Barad, Arpit Vasavada, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Prerak Mankad, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat (C), Samarth Vyas, Kushang Patel, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Chirag Jani.

DEL vs SAU Squads

Delhi: Priyansh Arya, Anuj Rawat (wk), Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Kshitiz Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Shivank Vashisht, Pradeep Sangwan (Captain), Deepak Punia, Navdeep Saini, Simarjeet Singh, Lakshay Thareja, Vaibhav Kandpal, Siddhant Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Tejas Baroka, Jonty Sidhu, Mayank Rawat, Shivam Sharma, Dhruv Shorey.

Saurashtra: Jaydev Unadkat (Captain), Sheldon Jackson (wk), Chirag Jani, Arpit Vasavada, Kushang Patel, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Himalaya Barad, Divyaraj Chauhan, Vandit Jivrajani, Samarth Vyas, Prerak Mankad, Jay Chauhan, Harvik Desai, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Parth Chauhan, Parth Bhut, Devang Karamta, Jay Gohil.

