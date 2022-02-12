Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Match: Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 22, Pro Kabaddi League 2022, 12 February.

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

DEL vs TAM Dream11 Team

Joginder Narwal, Surjeet Singh, Sahil Singh, Vijay, Manjeet Chhillar, Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar.

Captain: Naveen Kumar, Vice-Captain: Vijay.

DEL vs TAM Predicted Playing 7

Dabang Delhi K.C.

Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Joginder Narwal, Ashu Malik, Jeeva Kumar.

Tamil Thalaivas

Manjeet, Surjeet Singh, Mohit, Sagar, Sahil Singh, K Prapanjan/Athul MS, Ajinkya Pawar/Bhavani Rajput.