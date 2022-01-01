Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

On Saturday, Dabang Delhi will take on Tamil Thalaivas in the 27th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021. Dabang Delhi are the only unbeaten side left in the tournament, and they sit at the top of the league standings with three wins and a tied game after four matches. Last season's finalists defeated the Bengal Warriors 52-35 in their previous game, and the Dabang will be looking to extend their unbeaten run. Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, has had an underwhelming run in the competition so far. They are 6th in the points table with one win, one loss, and two tied matches after four games. The Thalaivas defeated Puneri Paltan 36-26 in their last match to register their first win of the season. They will now try to win back-to-back matches to climb up the points table.

Match: Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 22, Pro Kabaddi League 2022, 1st January.

Match Toss: 9:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

DEL vs TAM Dream11 Team

Joginder Narwal, Surjeet Singh, Sahil Singh, Vijay, Manjeet Chhillar, Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar.

Captain: Naveen Kumar, Vice-Captain: Vijay.

DEL vs TAM Predicted Playing 7

Dabang Delhi K.C.

Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Joginder Narwal, Ashu Malik, Jeeva Kumar.

Tamil Thalaivas

Manjeet, Surjeet Singh, Mohit, Sagar, Sahil Singh, K Prapanjan/Athul MS, Ajinkya Pawar/Bhavani Rajput.