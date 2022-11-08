DEL vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 67 Between Dabang Delhi KC vs Telugu Titans at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 8:30 PM IST Nov 8 Tue
DEL vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 67 Between Dabang Delhi KC vs Telugu Titans at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 8:30 PM IST Nov 8 Tuesday: We witnessed two fantastic matches in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 on Monday and Day 28 brings us two mouth-watering contests at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune. The first match pits Bengal Warriors against U.P. Yoddhas and the second one is between Dabang Delhi KC and Telugu Titans. Dabang Delhi K.C. and Telugu Titans have faced each other on 15 occasions. Out of which, Dabang Delhi K.C. have won six matches whereas Telugu Titans have won eight matches. One game ended in a tie.
Dabang Delhi KC vs Telugu Titans Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Between DEL vs TEL. Also Check Dabang Delhi KC Dream 11 Team Player List, Telugu Titans Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.
Match 67, Pro Kabaddi League 2022, November 8.
Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.
Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.
Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.
DEL vs TEL Dream11 Team
Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal, Krishan Dhull, Ashu Malik, Abhishek Singh, Siddharth Desai (vc), Naveen Kumar (c).
DEL vs TEL Predicted Playing 7
Dabang Delhi KC
Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Manjeet, Krishan Dhull, Vijay Kumar, Vishal Lather, and Ravi Kumar.
Telugu Titans
Vijay Kumar, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Parvesh Bhainswal, Surjeet Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Siddharth Desai, and Abhishek Singh.
