DEL vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20

Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's DEL vs UP at CH Bansilal Stadium, Rohtak: In another exciting match of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, Uttar Pradesh will take on Delhi at the CH Bansilal Stadium on Saturday. The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 DEL vs UP match will start at 11 AM IST – November 6. Delhi have had a dominant start to their Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 campaign. They won both their games against Uttarakhand and Chandigarh rather comfortably. With eight points and a net run rate of +1.455, Delhi are second in Elite Group E. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh beat Chandigarh in their first Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game before losing to Saurashtra by two runs. Here is the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and DEL vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction, DEL vs UP Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10, DEL vs UP Probable XIs Syed Mushtaq Ali T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh, Fantasy Playing Tips – Syed Mushtaq Ali T20.

TOSS: The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 toss between Uttar Pradesh and Delhi will take place at 10.30 AM IST – November 6.

Time: 11 AM IST.

Venue: CH Bansilal Stadium, Rohtak.

DEL vs UP My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Anuj Rawat

Batsmen – Priyam Garg, Himmat Singh, Rinku Singh

All-rounders – Nitish Rana (C), Akshdeep Nath (VC), Lalit Yadav

Bowlers – Shivam Mavi, Pradeep Sangwan, Navdeep Saini, Ankit Rajpoot

DEL vs UP Probable Playing XIs

Delhi: Priyansh Arya, Anuj Rawat (wk), Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Kshitiz Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Shivank Vashisht, Pradeep Sangwan (C), Deepak Punia, Navdeep Saini, Simarjeet Singh.

Uttar Pradesh: Abhishek Goswami, Madhav Kaushik, Karan Sharma (C), Rinku Singh, Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath (wk), Shivam Sharma, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Shivam Mavi.

DEL vs UP Squads

Delhi: Priyansh Arya, Anuj Rawat (wk), Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Kshitiz Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Shivank Vashisht, Pradeep Sangwan (Captain), Deepak Punia, Navdeep Saini, Simarjeet Singh, Lakshay Thareja, Vaibhav Kandpal, Siddhant Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Tejas Baroka, Jonty Sidhu, Mayank Rawat, Shivam Sharma, Dhruv Shorey.

Uttar Pradesh: Abhishek Goswami, Madhav Kaushik, Karan Sharma (Captain), Akshdeep Nath (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Almas Shaukat, Rinku Singh, Priyam Garg, Shivam Mavi, Aryan Juyal, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohsin Khan, Sameer Choudhary, Yash Dayal, Nalin Mishra, Bobby Yadav, Dhruv Jurel, Sameer Rizvi, Shivam Sharma, Munindra Maurya, Jasmer Dhankhar.

